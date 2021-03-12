Joe Biden has lifted the ban on foreign citizens entering the country. The restrictions were introduced by the former president in April 2020. Donald Trump issued a corresponding decree, fearing that in the context of a pandemic, foreigners could cause serious damage to the US labor market.

The current head of the White House noted that such restrictions jeopardise the country, as well as the families of American citizens who don’t have the opportunity to reunite. Biden also believes that the current decree hurts the local economy, which has accommodated the brightest minds from all over the world. In addition, the damage is caused to foreign citizens who won immigration visas in the lottery at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.

In general, this is not the first time when Joe Biden cancels executive orders issued by Donald Trump. He has previously ordered that children and parents who had illegally crossed the border with Mexico have the right to reunite.