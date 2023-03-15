Apartments by the sea in Poland. Selection of apartments in Gdansk, ready to move in

Real estate in Poland is still very popular with buyers. However, it is really difficult to find apartments for good prices, especially when it comes to housing by the sea. We have made a selection of three stylish apartments in Gdańsk, priced around €180,000.

Gdansk is a port city in northern Poland, the sixth most populous city. It is famous primarily for the Baltic Sea coast, which is visited by tens of thousands of tourists every year. In addition, the city has many attractions, from ancient churches and old merchant houses to modern museums and beautiful architecture.

Apartment of 58 sq.m. for € 176,019

1 room apartment Gdansk, Poland € 176,239 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²

In close proximity to the sea, an apartment with a total area of 58 sq.m. is for sale. This is a two-bedroom apartment, which is located on the 7th floor of an eighteen-story building built in 2013. There is round-the-clock security on the first floor, and the building is monitored.

Infrastructure in the area is well developed: there are numerous schools, kindergartens, stores, fitness clubs, tennis courts, coastal trails, and the shopping mall Galeria Przymorze. There is also a bazaar within walking distance. Very good transport links to all parts of the city, the train station is only 3 stops by bus. Reagan Park and the beach are just a short walk away.

The apartment layout includes a bedroom with built-in closets and a living room combined with a small kitchen. From the living room, there is access to a large balcony. The apartment also has a bathroom with a bathtub. The apartment overlooks the west and is very beautiful in the evenings.

For an additional fee of PLN 50,000, you can buy a parking space.

Apartment of 52 sq.m. for €185,907

2 room apartment Gdansk, Poland € 186,139 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²

In the heart of the Old Town, on Tartaczna Street, 2 a two-bedroom apartment is for sale. The windows of the apartment have a beautiful view of the Old Town and the main attractions.

The building, in which the apartment is located, is a wonderful combination of history and modernity and fits perfectly into the surrounding blocks of flats. One of the main advantages of the location of this apartment is its proximity to the most beautiful sights and seclusion — the house is on the street, which is not a tourist epicenter. Nearby there is the World War II Museum, the Neptune Fountain, the Church of St. Katarzyna, ul. Mariacka, and the Baltic Philharmonic Hall. Plus there are theaters, cafes, and parks close by. There are plenty of parking spaces in front of the building and adjacent restaurants.

The 52-square-meter apartment layout includes a spacious living room with a kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. According to the seller, the interior is tastefully designed using high-quality materials.

An interesting nuance: the area under the slopes is not included in the apartment size, so an additional space of 20 sq.m. is formed, and the apartment gives the impression of being extremely spacious.

The apartment building is secured — the safety of the residents is ensured by the security staff at the reception desk on the first floor. The property is an ideal investment, ready-made, requiring no additional financial contribution. Ideal for living or short-term rentals. It is possible to additionally buy a parking space above ground for 30,000 PLN.

37 sq.m. apartment for €183,442

1 room apartment Gdansk, Poland € 183,671 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²

Stylish apartment with a total area of 37 sq.m. for sale for €183,442. The house is located in the heart of the city, near Motlawa.

The layout includes a living room with a kitchen and a bedroom. The apartment is fully equipped: kitchen (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, all dishes, cutlery, table + 4 chairs) with sofa bed and fireplace BIO; bedroom with bed and closet; bathroom with shower stall and washing machine. In addition, there is a large walk-in closet in the hall. Plus a storage room is included in the price.

The investment is associated with the part of the hotel, which includes a restaurant, conference room, and wellness center with a pool, hot tub, and gym. There are several stores and restaurants in the area. Nearby there is a tram and a bus stop.