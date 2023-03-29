The Polish real estate market is focused on small-sized housing, and it seems that locals have long been accustomed to it. Here, a three-bedroom apartment (type 2 +1) with a total area of up to 50 square meters is not a surprise to anyone — in fact, it is in high demand. So we made a selection of small three-bedroom flats in Warsaw, costing from €136,000

In the Fort Wola area, an apartment in a completed new building is for sale. The house was built in 2021, but it is being sold only prepared for further finishing work.

The apartment is located on the first floor of the house. It is a corner, as stated in the ad, very bright, thanks to the windows on two sides (southwest). The apartment has a total area of 46.2 square meters and includes a hall, a living room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The price of the apartment does not include a parking space in the garage, it can be purchased for an additional fee of 40,000 PLN. Administrative fees are 500 PLN.

According to the seller, the apartment is very well located and gives the opportunity to take advantage of the many attractions and ways of active recreation. Nearby you’ll find Park PowstańcówWarsaw, Józefa Sowińskiego Park, and the water park Moczydło.

In the neighborhood, there are numerous stores (żabka, Biedronka), restaurants, a daycare, and a kindergarten. A great advantage is good transport links with other areas of Warsaw. There is the metro station Księcia Janusza nearby.

A new building of 48 sq.m. in Praga-Południe for €136,000

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 123,724 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/5 Floor

In the Warsaw district of Praga-Południe, Gocławek apartments in a modern apartment complex are being sold. The new building is located in the green part of the lively Gocławek. The complex consists of three 4-story buildings, located between the local street Szaserów and Olszynka Grochowska nature reserve. The complex is equipped with a playground and alleys with benches for residents. Underground parking is also provided. It is about 7.3 kilometers from the center of Warsaw.

The project is now under construction with a scheduled commissioning date of 3Q 2023.

A total of 150 new apartments in the complex are located in three apartment buildings. Types of apartments:

2-bedroom, from 33 to 57 square meters (prices from 476.877 PLN — about €101.000)

3-bedroom, from 48 to 75 square meters (from 640,445 PLN — about €136,000)

4-bedroom with an area of 81 square meters (1,194,375 PLN — about € 254,000)

Additionally, you can buy parking spaces for 40,000 PLN (about € 8,500).

Apartment of 45 sq.m. in Ochota for €163,335

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 160,614 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 9/10 Floor

A stylish apartment for sale near the center of Warsaw, Ochota district, Mołdawska street. The apartment is located on the 9th floor of a modern apartment building in the Rakowiec district of Warsaw.

The description in the ad is quite laconic, but judging by the pictures, the apartment has a designer renovation. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances. Furniture and interior items are chosen with style and are combined with each other.

Apartment of 48 sq.m. in Mokotów for €136,102

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 136,102 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/10 Floor

An apartment with a total area of 48 sq.m. is for sale in Mokotów, on Jana Maklakiewicza Street. According to the seller, it is a quiet neighborhood, fairly distant from the main city streets, and its advantage is a view of the greenery and a large number of public parking spaces. At the same time, there are good transport links with other districts of Warsaw, the metro station Wierzbno is also nearby.

The apartment is located in a ten-story building with two elevators, built according to H-frame technology from 1968.

The apartment was repaired. Window frames, electrical wiring, and kitchen were replaced. The bathroom has been renovated. The floor is oiled oak parquet. The layout consists of a separate kitchen, a room with a balcony, two bedrooms, a bathroom with a shower, a walk-in closet, hall. Plus the price includes a basement of about 1 sq.m.

The area has a well-developed infrastructure: in the immediate vicinity, there are numerous service and commercial premises, grocery stores, nurseries, kindergartens and elementary schools, clinics, pharmacies, medical centers, Galeria Mokotów, and Warsaw Medical University.

A 47 sq.m. apartment in the center for €171,192

3 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 168,340 3 Number of rooms 47 m² 11 Floor

Finally, we left the apartment directly in the center of the Polish capital. You can see the Palace of Culture from the window. The house is located on Zlota Street, in a quiet area of Warsaw.

The layout includes a bedroom, a small room with access to the French balcony, a kitchen, combined with the living room, and a bathroom. The apartment overlooks two sides of the world, the living room has great views of the city center. The apartment was renovated 5 years ago. The building built in 1968 is under supervision.

The house, according to the seller, is perfectly located: metro Rondo UNO — 5 minutes walk, Złote Tarasy Center, Central Station and the Palace of Culture — 10 minutes on foot; clinical hospital — 10 minutes on foot; streetcar stop Norblin 03 — 2 minutes on foot. Due to the location, the apartment has been rented for years and is always in demand. It is an excellent option for renting, as well as an exciting place to live for the family.