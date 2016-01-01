Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE

The project is located on the territory of 31.000m2 of which% 70 are Landscaping and green areas.

Living a peaceful family life in the center with unique landscape views and your own infrastructure is no longer a dream for you.

View of the city, Sea view and landscape view.

A total of 8 Blocks and 709 apartments with layouts :

2 + 1, 2 + 1 Duplex, 3 + 1, 3.5 + 1, 3 + 1 Duplex, 4 + 1, 4 + 1 Duplex <, 4.5 +

Infrastracture:

• Lounge area

• Outdoor swimming pool

• Indoor swimming pool

• Children's play area

• Basketball platform

• Commercial objects

• Zen garden

• Lavender and Olive Garden

• Decorative pool / pond

• Kindergarten

• Gardens

• Sauna, Hamam, Fitness Center

• 24-hour security system

Location:

More than 300 shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, restaurants, kafe, concert

sites, marina and many objects near Reference Beylikdüzü, which are located in

the borders of the Beylikdüzü Yakuplu area and are best located for your family, are located

in those locations that will satisfy your wishes and needs. You can reach them

on foot 24/7.

• First Hospital: 3min

• Beylikdüzü State Hospital: 5min

• Medilife Hospital: 5km

• Birinci Göz Hospital: 7 min

• Perlavista Shopping Center: 10 min

• University of Gelişim: 10 min

• Carrefour and Migros supermarkets: 2 min

• Marmara Park Shopping Center: 5 min

• West İstanbul Port Marina: 2min

• Beylikdüzü Yaşam Vadisi ( 5 min )

• Beylikdüzü Public Bazaar ( 3 min )

• Airport İstanbul: 30 km ( 45 min )

• Metrobus: 5min

Transport:

E-5 Motorway and Beykent Metrobus Station: 5min

Also near are bus stops.