  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE

Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE

Beylikduezue, Turkey
from € 281,012
;
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
1 / 16 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is located on the territory of 31.000m2 of which% 70 are Landscaping and green areas.
Living a peaceful family life in the center with unique landscape views and your own infrastructure is no longer a dream for you.

View of the city, Sea view and landscape view.
A total of 8 Blocks and 709 apartments with layouts :

2 + 1, 2 + 1 Duplex, 3 + 1, 3.5 + 1, 3 + 1 Duplex, 4 + 1, 4 + 1 Duplex <, 4.5 +

Infrastracture:
• Lounge area
• Outdoor swimming pool
• Indoor swimming pool
• Children's play area
• Basketball platform
• Commercial objects
• Zen garden
• Lavender and Olive Garden
• Decorative pool / pond
• Kindergarten
• Gardens
• Sauna, Hamam, Fitness Center
• 24-hour security system

Location:
More than 300 shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, restaurants, kafe, concert
sites, marina and many objects near Reference Beylikdüzü, which are located in
the borders of the Beylikdüzü Yakuplu area and are best located for your family, are located
in those locations that will satisfy your wishes and needs. You can reach them
on foot 24/7.

• First Hospital: 3min
• Beylikdüzü State Hospital: 5min
• Medilife Hospital: 5km
• Birinci Göz Hospital: 7 min
• Perlavista Shopping Center: 10 min
• University of Gelişim: 10 min
• Carrefour and Migros supermarkets: 2 min
• Marmara Park Shopping Center: 5 min
• West İstanbul Port Marina: 2min
• Beylikdüzü Yaşam Vadisi ( 5 min )
• Beylikdüzü Public Bazaar ( 3 min )
• Airport İstanbul: 30 km ( 45 min )
• Metrobus: 5min

Transport:
E-5 Motorway and Beykent Metrobus Station: 5min
Also near are bus stops.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 180.0
Price per m², € 19
Apartment price, € 3 435
New building location
Beylikduezue, Turkey

Video Review of Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE

Similar complexes
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
Residence Sea Wiev Luxury Rezidans,Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 189,180
You are viewing
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Beylikduezue, Turkey
from € 281,012
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The new project will be located in one of the most attractive parts of Alanya, in the area of Cleopatra Beach. In the very center of the city, not far from all the necessary institutions, such as a clinic, bank, school, bus station and Luna Park. The distance to Antalya Airport will be 120 km, to the seaport of Alanya 2.5 km. Also, shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance. The area of the territory is 1127 m2, the total number of apartments is 36, of which the planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 are put up for sale.
The entire infrastructure of the project was designed and projected in such a way as to create an appropriate level of quality and the most pleasant atmosphere for a comfortable pastime with their loved ones.
The completion of the project is scheduled for May 2024. 
Residential quarter Attractive Seafront Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Luxury apartments near the sea in the complex Yekta Queen in Mahmutlar, Alanya.A unique project from one of the leading builders with a beautiful view of the sea, an old fcastle and the Taurus Mountains. Mahmutlar is a quiet area of ​​Alanya with well-maintained and clean beaches. In walking distance you will find everything you need for everyday life: grocery chain stores, pharmacies, bakeries, cafes and restaurants. A lot of green children's parks. Leaving the complex, passing through the underpass, you will immediately find yourself on a comfortable beach with sun beds, cafes and your own pier. Yekta Queen is a great place for your family holidays, as well as an ideal place to live. Meeting the sunrises overlooking the sea on your balcony, you will ensure positive emotions for the whole day. The complex is designed for small things, ranging from the beautiful night illumination of the complex and the territory, to the infrastructure. There is underground parking for 6 cars, places are bought separately. On the territory and in the apartments there is a wireless Internet, satellite TV three-color. The building has 12 floors in a territory of 2685 m2, 48 apartments in a block of different layouts.With 1,2,3 bedrooms ranging in size from 87 m2 to 265 m2. Apartments 1 + 1 with one bedroom, living room with American kitchen, bathroom and two balconies.2 + 1 apartment with a corridor, two bedrooms (one with panoramic windows), a living room and an American kitchen, two bathrooms and two balconies.Penthouses 2 + 1 with a corridor, two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the pers floor and a large living room with american style kitchen, toilet and terrace.Penthouses 3 + 1 with a corridor, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three balconies on the first floor and a large living room with American kitchen, toilet, sauna, jacuzzi and a corner terrace on the second floor. You and your can enjoy your complex all year round. Infrastructure:open pool 224 m2children's swimming poolwinter heated poola fitness centersaunahammam (Turkish bath)playgroundbarbecue areacomplex caretakerelectric generatorunderground parkingsecurity 7/24CCTV
Residential complex Novyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of apartments is from 46 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go