Residential complex Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

The project is a residential complex with elegant architecture in traditional style and modern interior.

The project has 20 different 1-2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 64 m2 to 224 m2.

Each apartment has a living room and open plan kitchen with dining area, 1-2 bedrooms, and 1-2 bathrooms. Some apartments have balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes: a security service with cameras 24/7, storage room for each apartment, a room for special meetings, presentations and movies, recreation areas, central heating and cooling system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The historic part of the city has been in high demand for residential space in recent years. Nearby the complex you can find souvenir shops, tour sales services, spa centers, boutiques, designer stores, restaurants, cultural and art centers.