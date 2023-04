Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex in one of the largest municipalities, old, historical and central area, in Eyup Sultan, next to the Golden Horn.

Title deed ready, suitable for Turkish citizenship, no fee for title deed.

27 blocks, each block has 10 floors, apartment types range from 1+1 to 5+1, from 82 m2 to 358 m2. There are apartments with balconies or terraces, duplex or regular options, or apartments with a large garden are available in the project.

Facilities of the complex: indoor pool, sauna, steam rooms, fitness, Turkish bath, cinema, library, business center, basketball courts, cafe, walking yards, playground, parking.

Eyup Sultan Municipality - 350 m, 1 min

Eyup Sultan Mosque - 850 m, 5 min

Golden Horn - 850 m, 6 min

Hill of Pierre Lotti - 900 m, 7 min

Golden Horn Bridge - 1 km, 6 min

Galata tower - 7 km, 12 min

Spice Bazaar – 6 km, 10 min

Grand Bazaar – 7 km, 12 min

Istanbul Main Highway E-5 - 1km

Metrobus Ayvansaray - 900 m, 2 min

M1 Bayrampasha (Yenikapi-Kirazly) - 800 m, 2 min

Tram stop T4 Topçular (Topkapı-Habipler) 850 m

Tram stop T5 Feshane (Eminönü-Alibeyköy) 1.3 km

Eyup Ferry Station - 1.5 km 4 min

Istanbul University – 6 km, 9 min

Kadir Has University - 4.6 km, 5 min

Halic University – 5 km, 7 min

Bilgi University - 5.5 km, 8 min

Bezmi Alem Waqif University - 5.5 km, 8 min

Istanbul Tijaret University – 4.5 km, 7 min

Fatih Sultan Mehmet University – 4.6 km, 8 min

Istinye University – 4.5 km, 7 min

Kindergarten Ozel Yagmur Taneleri, 2 minutes walk

Eyup Sultan Susama Sokagi Kindergarten, 5 minutes walk

Aljazari International School- (all sections available), 2 km, 2 min by car (English, Arabic, Turkish)

Al-Aqsa International School - 4 km, 5 min

Eyup Sultan State Hospital - 3.3 km, 4 min

Rami Hospital - 1.8 km, 2 min

Bayrampasa Kolan Private Hospital - 3 km, 4 min

Axis İstanbul shopping center - 800 m

Cevahir Shopping Center - 15 min

Shopping center Venice - 20 minutes by tram

Shopping center Zorlu Center - 10 min

Miniaturk - 4 km, 6-7 min

Feschane Park - 1.5 km, 3 min

Location and nearby infrastructure