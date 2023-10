Smolensk, Russia

Price on request

Completion date: 2023

“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the project, Novy Smolensk plans to build several hundred different buildings and structures for a comfortable life for more than 50,000 people. Already rented and 6 multi-storey houses for almost 3,000 apartments. A metropolis will focus on a limited area where a person has access to all the services offered by a big city. "New Smolensk" On the Kiev motorway you will be satisfied with very affordable prices. In terms of the "higher price", the residential complex is one of the best in Smolensk. The smallest studio is 24 square meters. It has no competitors in the city at a price and is even available to a student. The two and three bedroom apartments are of different sizes and will satisfy every buyer. . It is an ecological area without industrial companies. Nearby is a district road that allows you to quickly land at the entrance to any Smolensk area without traffic jams. The Kiev motorway leads to Gagarin Avenue, one of the city's central streets. You can be in the city center for 10-15 minutes. One-room apartment area from 24 to 42 square meters. Costs from 15 644 to 24 383 euros. Two-room living space from 44 to 69 square meters. Costs from 24,970 to 40,350 euros. Three-room living space from 62 to 86 square meters. Costs from 35,056 to 47,257 euros. Section offer: 9 Section - 3 sqm 2022, 8 Section - 1 sq. 2023, 7 section - 3 q 2023g / p >