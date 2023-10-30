New buildings in Smolensk Oblast, Russia

New buildings in the Smolensk region: what is it important to consider before buying?

The Smolensk region is a large entity on the map of the Russian Federation. It is located in the west of the country. The Smolensk region is famous for the large number of jobs it offers due to the development of the industrial sector, its well thought-out infrastructure, and a calm measured lifestyle.

The situation in the housing market

The Smolensk region includes dozens of towns and villages with a total population of more than 909,000 people. The administrative center is the city of Smolensk. It is home to about 320,000 people. It is a large industrial city with many enterprises, cultural sites and unique historical sights.

Properties in Smolensk and the region are actively sold throughout. New buildings, which have appeared here in large numbers over the past 5 years, are in special demand among buyers on the Realting.com platform. They are usually built on the outskirts of cities in ecologically clean areas, representing modern residential complexes built on the principle of a "city within a city". On their territory there are shops, restaurants, beauty salons and other important infrastructure facilities.

New buildings in the Smolensk region: key features

Local listings tend to have similar specifications:

good heat and sound insulation due to the use of high-quality construction materials;

silent lifts;

large layouts and loggias;

a convenient location: apartments in the Smolensk region are often built in promising areas with developed infrastructure;

availability of all necessary communications.

Accommodation in new buildings in Smolensk and other cities of the region can be bought both in rough/pre-finished finish, and completely renovated, with all necessary furniture and household appliances. In the first case, there is a great opportunity to make any design fantasy come true by using your own finishing materials. The second option will allow you to immediately check into the apartment after its purchase.

Listing Prices

Real estate in the Smolensk region is characterized by its affordable prices. In most cities, housing in newly built complexes costs between 500-600 euros per square meter. On the Realting.com platform, apartments in new buildings in the city of Smolensk are more expensive. Here, the price of a square meter varies from 500 to 1500 euros.

Cheaper housing in new buildings in Smolensk can be purchased only at the stage of construction from the developer. The cost of the place will be lower by 20-30%. After the building is put into operation, the real estate price will rise to market indicators, which will allow you, if necessary, to resell it profitably.