  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Russia
  4. Smolensk Oblast

New buildings in Smolensk Oblast, Russia

Smolensk
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the project, Novy Smolensk plans to build several hundred different buildings and structures for a comfortable life for more than 50,000 people. Already rented and 6 multi-storey houses for almost 3,000 apartments. A metropolis will focus on a limited area where a person has access to all the services offered by a big city. "New Smolensk" On the Kiev motorway you will be satisfied with very affordable prices. In terms of the "higher price", the residential complex is one of the best in Smolensk. The smallest studio is 24 square meters. It has no competitors in the city at a price and is even available to a student. The two and three bedroom apartments are of different sizes and will satisfy every buyer. . It is an ecological area without industrial companies. Nearby is a district road that allows you to quickly land at the entrance to any Smolensk area without traffic jams. The Kiev motorway leads to Gagarin Avenue, one of the city's central streets. You can be in the city center for 10-15 minutes. One-room apartment area from 24 to 42 square meters. Costs from 15 644 to 24 383 euros. Two-room living space from 44 to 69 square meters. Costs from 24,970 to 40,350 euros. Three-room living space from 62 to 86 square meters. Costs from 35,056 to 47,257 euros. Section offer: 9 Section - 3 sqm 2022, 8 Section - 1 sq. 2023, 7 section - 3 q 2023g / p >
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
Completion date: 2022
The Zagorye residential complex on Hippodrome Train will change your understanding of comfort and environmental friendliness. Located in a quiet green area, it perfectly combines excellent transport accessibility, proximity to the city center. LCD is a 10-story brick residential building with individual heating and comfortable parking. Apartment layout is based on the most modern requirements and trends. The residential complex is located in a promising, attractive area for living. Land improvement according to the author's project, very functional and convenient. In terms of “price plus quality”, the residential complex is one of the best in Smolensk. One-room apartments more than 50 meters, very convenient for living. Two-room and three-room apartments are different in area and will satisfy any buyer. The construction uses materials from contractors and manufacturers who have proven their quality over the years. Affordable apartment prices are achieved due to the large volume of construction, optimal technologies and highly qualified personnel.
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
The Chocolate housing complex will change your understanding of comfort and safety. Located in a quiet, green area in the center of Smolensk, it perfectly combines excellent transport availability, store availability and other urban infrastructure within walking distance. ZhK "Chocolate ” presents an 11-story monolithic brick house with individual heating and a comfortable underground car park. The layout of the apartments is directed at demanding buyers interested in purchasing luxury apartments. The housing complex is located in the center of Smolensk, in a promising, attractive place to live and do business. Housing complex „ Chocolate ” "is built using the latest technologies and ecomaterials. The building's architecture is made in the stylistic direction „ ar deco ”. Monolith. Decorative brick bed ( samples ) „ fuzzy stone ” dark brown color, speeding with fiberglass concrete profiles, decorative strip - floor 8. Ceramic tile mosaic. The upper belt is plaster and double flat concrete. Decorative elements - bark fences, gates, roofs - metal, welding, lighting devices with an evening facade. The wall structure has a high noise level and thermal insulation, which reduces heat loss and reduces heating costs. The apartments on the upper floors are partly designed on two levels.
Realting.com
Go

New buildings in the Smolensk region: what is it important to consider before buying?

The Smolensk region is a large entity on the map of the Russian Federation. It is located in the west of the country. The Smolensk region is famous for the large number of jobs it offers due to the development of the industrial sector, its well thought-out infrastructure, and a calm measured lifestyle.

The situation in the housing market

The Smolensk region includes dozens of towns and villages with a total population of more than 909,000 people. The administrative center is the city of Smolensk. It is home to about 320,000 people. It is a large industrial city with many enterprises, cultural sites and unique historical sights.

Properties in Smolensk and the region are actively sold throughout. New buildings, which have appeared here in large numbers over the past 5 years, are in special demand among buyers on the Realting.com platform. They are usually built on the outskirts of cities in ecologically clean areas, representing modern residential complexes built on the principle of a "city within a city". On their territory there are shops, restaurants, beauty salons and other important infrastructure facilities.

New buildings in the Smolensk region: key features

Local listings tend to have similar specifications:

  • good heat and sound insulation due to the use of high-quality construction materials;
  • silent lifts;
  • large layouts and loggias;
  • a convenient location: apartments in the Smolensk region are often built in promising areas with developed infrastructure;
  • availability of all necessary communications.

Accommodation in new buildings in Smolensk and other cities of the region can be bought both in rough/pre-finished finish, and completely renovated, with all necessary furniture and household appliances. In the first case, there is a great opportunity to make any design fantasy come true by using your own finishing materials. The second option will allow you to immediately check into the apartment after its purchase.

Listing Prices

Real estate in the Smolensk region is characterized by its affordable prices. In most cities, housing in newly built complexes costs between 500-600 euros per square meter. On the Realting.com platform, apartments in new buildings in the city of Smolensk are more expensive. Here, the price of a square meter varies from 500 to 1500 euros.

Cheaper housing in new buildings in Smolensk can be purchased only at the stage of construction from the developer. The cost of the place will be lower by 20-30%. After the building is put into operation, the real estate price will rise to market indicators, which will allow you, if necessary, to resell it profitably.

Realting.com
Go