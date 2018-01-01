Villa Elegantnye villy Blok A
About the complex
iVillas Block A - elegant premium villas on the Black Sea, in the environmentally friendly Green Cape area next to the Botanical Garden.
The location of the villas carries comfort and bewitching views of the sea, mountains and green landscapes. The complex also has its own modern architecture: underground parking, swimming pool, fitness center, spa, playgrounds, 24-hour security, concierge.
Three-story villas are presented in an elegant architectural solution, with modern layouts of 200 sq.m. With designer repairs, furniture and panoramic views. Each villa has its own outdoor pool, from where you can enjoy sea and mountain views.
Infrastructure:
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions;
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Bank branches.
