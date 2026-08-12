Residence permit in Mauritius

Mauritius is a safe jurisdiction with a developed infrastructure and a comfortable climate all year round.
Tax legislation is based on progressive tax rates. Mauritius applies the territorial principle: you pay taxes only on income earned on the island or transferred to Mauritian accounts. Income earned and stored abroad is not taxed.
To obtain a residence permit with the subsequent opportunity to obtain citizenship by naturalization within 7 years, it is possible on the following grounds:
The first residence permit is issued for a period of 10 years with the possibility of submitting documents for permanent residence for 20 years.
The term of registration of a residence permit from 1 to 2 months.