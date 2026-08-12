Residence permit in Mauritius

About the Immigration Program

Mauritius is a safe jurisdiction with a developed infrastructure and a comfortable climate all year round.

Tax legislation is based on progressive tax rates. Mauritius applies the territorial principle: you pay taxes only on income earned on the island or transferred to Mauritian accounts. Income earned and stored abroad is not taxed.

To obtain a residence permit with the subsequent opportunity to obtain citizenship by naturalization within 7 years, it is possible on the following grounds:

Marriage to a Mauritian citizen

Employment (with work permit)

Doing business or investing

Buying property in government-approved projects (from $375,000)

Study or internship

Confirmed passive income (for pensioners over 50)

Investment in the economy of the country - citizenship is available in 2 years with a contribution to the economy from $ 500,000

You can start a company. There are nuances: for example, self-employed people are required to deposit a certain amount (about $ 35,000) into a personal account in a local bank and from the second year of activity show business income (from 800,000 Mauritian rupees per year). Investors also have a way: sometimes you need to transfer the amount to the account of a local company (about $ 50,000).

You can get a residence permit if you buy a residential property in one of the government approved programs (for example, Smart City Scheme, Real Estate Scheme, Integrated Resort Scheme and others) worth from $ 375,000. In this case, the object must be in a building above three floors. The period of validity of the residence permit is tied to the period of ownership of real estate. Together with the applicant, the status can be obtained by a spouse, children under 24 years of age (if not married) and financially dependent parents.

The first residence permit is issued for a period of 10 years with the possibility of submitting documents for permanent residence for 20 years.

The term of registration of a residence permit from 1 to 2 months.