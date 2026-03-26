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Residential properties for sale in Taujenu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House in Taujenai, Lithuania
House
Taujenai, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
BUILDING IN THE CIRCUMSTANCES - FOR THE PEOPLE TO BE IMPLEMENTED! The homestead is sold in …
$41,257
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House in Taujeneliai, Lithuania
House
Taujeneliai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
$60,863
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