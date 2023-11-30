Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€180,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with garage
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
€170,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
_______________________ Homestead with 1 hectare near the city This homestead is a real p…
€299,999
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with garage
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
€280,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Jakai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Jakai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
FOR SALE ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPES FOR LIFE OR COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES. We sell 29.29 sq. M. m.…
€36,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
THE PRESIDENT OF SLENGES !!!!!!!!! SELLED MODERN ONE HIGH 115 KV.M. HOUSE BEFORE PREPARED K…
€189,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Stillroom in Pipirai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Stillroom
Pipirai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED NOT TO PREPARE 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE A GUILLION G., RADAILS K., CLASS R. ID…
€79,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€200,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
5 room house with double glazed windows, with parking in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
5 room house with double glazed windows, with parking
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Klipščiai village, Tuopų street, A 2-s…
€165,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
House with garage in Radailiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Radailiai, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
A quality and economical two-storey house is sold in radars ------------------------------…
€220,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Mazūriškės village, Versmininkų street (former Memel area) for…
€249,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Ginduliai, Lithuania
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Ginduliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ginduliai, Pakalnės g. a cozy, modern and high-quality furnish…
€243,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
3 room house in Truseliai, Lithuania
3 room house
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Luknojų gatvė 2 (former Memel area) fully …
€193,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Truseliai, Lithuania
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Lazdynų street 12 (former Memel area) full…
€129,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Jakai, Lithuania
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Jakai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Jonušai village, Lymanto street 33 (former Memel area). Fully …
€380,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
3 room house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
3 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Aistmarių street. Newly built, fully finish…
€145,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
RESERVE YOU NOW!!!! INDICATED NEW STATEMENT HOME IN THE TRUE. IN THIS YEAR, LAISVI DU HOME…
€155,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

