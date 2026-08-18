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Residential properties for sale in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
23
23 properties total found
House in Truseliai, Lithuania
House
Truseliai, Lithuania
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE COZY, SPACIOUS, BRIGHT 6-ROOM HOUSE WITH GARAGE IN TRUSELIU, KLAIPĖODA REGION. ----…
$399,960
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House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE HOUSEHOLD, COUNTRY CRUDE MIESTO If you are looking for a spacious and comforta…
$637,617
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House in Klemiske II, Lithuania
House
Klemiske II, Lithuania
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious, quality-built and refined interior taste, 1-floor residential house, which is on…
$343,609
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House in Budrikai, Lithuania
House
Budrikai, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF DIFFERENT ARCHITECTURE -------------------------------------------------------------…
$278,233
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House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
NON-ANALYTICAL PRACTICES A unique, modern classic style house in Slengiai, where synergy is…
$368,270
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House in Klipsciai, Lithuania
House
Klipsciai, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
DOMESTIC ACCEPTANCE✅The cottage is in the blind, access to the asphalt road. The cottage has…
$331,348
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Jakai, Lithuania
House
Jakai, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for those who want to live by the river surrounded by nature --------------------…
$292,351
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House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN THE LIVESTOCK OF WEEK -------------------------------------------------…
$346,632
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House in Budrikai, Lithuania
House
Budrikai, Lithuania
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold YACK HOUSEHOLD WITH HEADY, ERDLIN LEFT ------------------------------------------------…
$312,638
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House in Jakai, Lithuania
House
Jakai, Lithuania
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold SOUTHERN A RESIDENCE OF ONE HAUTE. This one-storey house will offer you many advantage…
$345,472
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House in Baukstininkai, Lithuania
House
Baukstininkai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
In the second quarter of Klemiškės, at the border of the city of Klaipėda, a newly built hou…
$183,170
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House in Klemiske II, Lithuania
House
Klemiske II, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
NORWEGIAN STILIUS 94.66sq.m A + + class single-floor double-deck cottage. - Finality 100% - …
$232,592
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House in Truseliai, Lithuania
House
Truseliai, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE COZY, SPACIOUS, BRIGHT 6-ROOM HOUSE WITH GARAGE IN TRUSELIU, KLAIPĖODA REGION. ----…
$399,960
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3 bedroom house in Aukstkiemiai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Aukstkiemiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, City of Klaipėda, Tauralaukis neighborhood, 55 Ringelio Street (former Memel). Fo…
$252,107
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House in Aukstkiemiai, Lithuania
House
Aukstkiemiai, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT MISS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! MODERN 364.46 SQ./M. A HOUSE IN ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL …
$1,81M
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3 bedroom house in Truseliai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Luknojų gatvė 2 (former Memel area) fully …
$205,762
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3 bedroom house in Truseliai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Lithuania, Klaipėda district (Former Memel region), Sendvaris municipality, Trušeliai villag…
$149,634
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3 bedroom house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Mazūriškės village, Versmininkų street (former Memel area) for…
$267,126
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5 room house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
5 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Klipščiai village, Tuopų street, A 2-s…
$175,064
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3 bedroom house in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district (former Memel region), Trušeliai village. Luxury home for sale.…
$373,675
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3 bedroom house in Truseliai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 1
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Aistmarių street. Newly built, fully finish…
$154,588
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Truseliai, Lithuania
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Lazdynų street 12 (former Memel area) full…
$137,530
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3 bedroom house in Ginduliai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Ginduliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ginduliai, Pakalnės g. a cozy, modern and high-quality furnish…
$259,068
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Properties features in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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