Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Lavoriskiu seniunija

Lands for sale in Lavoriskiu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
Only 23 km from the center of Vilnius, by the forest, in the village of Linkai, a 62 a plot …
€50,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Vyziskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vyziskes, Lithuania
EXPLANATORY SECTION OF THE SECTION WHERE CANNOT BE NATURAL AND FOREST In the Vilnius distric…
€6,300
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir