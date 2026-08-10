Apartments for sale in Dotnuvos seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Dotnuvos seniunija, Lithuania

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3 room apartment in Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Sold 3 CAPSULES IN WESTERN PRICE, BOARD OF BOARD AREA BUTO INFO: Address - Kačiupio g. 6-1, …
$40,222
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