  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Birstonas
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Birstonas, Lithuania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 1 005 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 005 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 1 005 m²
Floor 1
$854,595
Commercial property 178 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 178 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Floor 1
$258,542
Commercial property 209 m² in Onuskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 209 m²
Onuskis, Lithuania
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
$97,359
Commercial property 788 m² in Getautiske, Lithuania
Commercial property 788 m²
Getautiske, Lithuania
Area 788 m²
Floor 2
$106,013
Commercial property 66 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 66 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
$74,642
Commercial property 178 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 178 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Floor 1
$258,542
Commercial property 480 m² in Eigirdziai, Lithuania
Commercial property 480 m²
Eigirdziai, Lithuania
Area 480 m²
In the very center of the city, in a strategically convenient and busy location, in a renova…
$862,644
Commercial property 16 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 16 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 16 m²
Floor 1
$17,250
Commercial property 53 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 53 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Floor 3
INDICATING ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS, NETICAL EVENTS ACTIVITIES! BUILDING IN THE ITEM IN THE B…
$81,552
Commercial property 71 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 71 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
In a unique and rapidly developing part of the city of Vilnius, Šaltinė str. 13, non-residen…
$43,269
Commercial property 294 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 294 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 294 m²
Floor 1
$131,246
Commercial property 545 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 545 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 545 m²
FOR SALE 544 SQ.M. ADMINISTRATIVE PREMISES IN A STRATEGICALLY ATTRACTIVE LOCATION. There are…
$891,089
