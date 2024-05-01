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Apartment in a new building Brīvības iela 192

Riga, Latvia
from
$2,51M
;
18
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ID: 38176
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1559
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Brivibas iela, 192

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    1907

About the complex

Historic Residential Investment Portfolio in Central Riga A rare opportunity to acquire a portfolio of three historic residential buildings located on Brīvības Street and Krišjāņa Barona Street — two of Riga's most established and desirable central avenues. The portfolio offers a combined gross building area of 3,708.10 m², providing excellent long-term investment and redevelopment potential. Brīvības Street 192 A distinguished historic apartment building with ground-floor retail premises, originally constructed in 1907 and designed by renowned Latvian architect Konstantīns Pēkšēns. Historically known as the Gavariņš, Rode and Pētersons House. Building Specification Total building area: 1,408.70 m² Residential area: 875.01 m² Ground-floor commercial premises: 195.63 m² Basement and common areas: 335.12 m² The combination of residential units and street-level retail creates an attractive mixed-use investment opportunity. Krišjāņa Barona Street 131 – Courtyard Building A residential courtyard building with an efficient apartment layout and excellent rental potential. Building Specification Total building area: 1,080.40 m² Residential area: 817.96 m² Basement and common areas: 262.40 m² Krišjāņa Barona Street 131 – Front Building An elegant historic street-front apartment building located on one of Riga's main boulevards. Building Specification Total building area: 1,219.00 m² Residential area: 1,014.66 m² Basement and common areas: 217.13 m² Investment Highlights Prime Central Riga location. Historic architecture with lasting value. Mixed-use income potential. Strong residential rental demand. Significant value-add opportunities through renovation. Attractive asset for institutional investors, developers and family offices. REALAT provides comprehensive investment advisory services, including due diligence, redevelopment strategy, financial modelling, renovation management, sales, leasing and long-term property management.

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Riga, Latvia
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Apartment in a new building Brīvības iela 192
Riga, Latvia
from
$2,51M
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