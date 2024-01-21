Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Latgale, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Malta, Latvia
Plot of land
Malta, Latvia
"Kalnezeri" in the area of 4.12 ha. The property is located in a scenic location on the shor…
€86,900
Plot of land in Veremu pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Veremu pagasts, Latvia
Land for sale, 2.2 ha, which is suitable for both private construction and the development o…
€26,000
