Residential properties for sale in Krimuldas novads, Latvia

houses
6
7 properties total found
5 room apartment with parking in Sunisi, Latvia
5 room apartment with parking
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/4
€360,000

8 room house with yard in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house with yard
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request

8 room house with lake view in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house with lake view
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
€1,10M

6 room house with gas heating in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house with gas heating
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 391 m²
Number of floors 3
In a beautiful location on the shore of Lake Sunīši, a house that was built for its own nee…
€460,000

7 room house with security in Sunisi, Latvia
7 room house with security
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 3
The best elite gated community on the shore of Lake Sunishi. House with its own coastline, b…
€600,000

9 room house with lake view in Sunisi, Latvia
9 room house with lake view
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully ready, equipped with the latest technologys, an exclusive mansion near the lake. Used …
€1,000,000

9 room house with Bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
From Riga 20 km is the best, elite settlement “Sunishi”. Closed village on the shore of the …
€540,000


