Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Garkalnes novads

Lands for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Area 1 669 m²
Floor 1
For sale a plot of land for the construction of a private house, the total area of 1669m2. A…
€35,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
Area 1 478 m²
Sale of land plot in Langstini, 10 minutes walk from the lake, gas and electricity. House an…
€50,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Upesciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Upesciems, Latvia
Area 2 500 m²
Sale of land for construction. By the border of Riga 2km, 15km to the city center. Dry place…
€43,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
€120,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mucenieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
Land for sale in Sunisi. Security, neighbours, excellent borders of the site are closed w…
€280,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mucenieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
Land for sale in Sunīši. Security, nice neighbours, borders of the land are closed with l…
€140,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mucenieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
We sell a property with an approved detailed layout. The site is 800 meters from the Riga-Er…
€2,64M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir