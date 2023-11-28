Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Latvia
  Land
  Engures novads

Lands for sale in Engures novads, Latvia

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Lapmezciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
Area 35 200 m²
For sale plot of land located in Lapmezciems. Property status - registered in the landholders book
€900,000
Plot of land in Bigaunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Bigaunciems, Latvia
Area 10 435 m²
For sale plot of land located in Lapmezciems Property status - registered in the landholders book
€630,000
Plot of land in Engures novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Engures novads, Latvia
Exclusive land property in a very special place that is different from its uniqueness.Lapmež…
€880,000
Plot of land in Engures novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Engures novads, Latvia
€400,000
Plot of land in Lapmezciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
Rooms 65
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 2/2
€500,000
Plot of land in Engures novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Engures novads, Latvia
We offer exclusive real estate for sale in an elite area of Latvia among fishermen in the vi…
€880,000
