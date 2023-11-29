Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Courland, Latvia

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Dizliepas, Latvia
Plot of land
Dizliepas, Latvia
Area 64 000 m²
Property status - privatized, registered in the landholders book. Territory - lake shore - 1.line
€192,000
Plot of land in Kaltene, Latvia
Plot of land
Kaltene, Latvia
Area 7 000 m²
Title - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property. Property status - registered in the…
€70,000
Plot of land in Mersrags, Latvia
Plot of land
Mersrags, Latvia
€75,000
Plot of land in Talsi, Latvia
Plot of land
Talsi, Latvia
Area 20 000 m²
An undeveloped forest is offered, in Roja Parish, Talsi district, Kaltene by the sea, the to…
€20,000
Plot of land in Broceni, Latvia
Plot of land
Broceni, Latvia
Territory - entrance with heavy transport
€85,000
Plot of land in Jaunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunciems, Latvia
Area 14 400 m²
For sale plot of land located in Kaltene. Property status - registered in the landholders book
€120,000
Plot of land in Lapmezciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
Area 35 200 m²
For sale plot of land located in Lapmezciems. Property status - registered in the landholders book
€900,000
Plot of land in Bigaunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Bigaunciems, Latvia
Area 10 435 m²
For sale plot of land located in Lapmezciems Property status - registered in the landholders book
€630,000
Plot of land in Lauciene, Latvia
Plot of land
Lauciene, Latvia
Area 120 000 m²
Situation - in addition to the information on request
€245,000
Plot of land in gibuli, Latvia
Plot of land
gibuli, Latvia
Area 160 000 m²
Sell a land plot of agricultural purpose. 10 hectares of land plot - unprocessed
€40,000
Plot of land in Grobina, Latvia
Plot of land
Grobina, Latvia
Area 4 390 m²
€28,000
Plot of land in edole, Latvia
Plot of land
edole, Latvia
Area 35 100 m²
Owner sales gravel quarry. Pure 3,51 h , extraction of mineral volume 162,45 t. m3 Property …
€55,000
Plot of land in Liepaja, Latvia
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
Land plot in Liepaja, in an excellent location for business - next to the main street and ex…
€479,000
Plot of land in Pavilostas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Pavilostas novads, Latvia
An eco-friendly place away from the city, next to the natural park of Ziemupe.The surroundin…
€940,000
Plot of land in Engures novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Engures novads, Latvia
Exclusive land property in a very special place that is different from its uniqueness.Lapmež…
€880,000
Plot of land in Engures novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Engures novads, Latvia
€400,000
Plot of land in Liepaja, Latvia
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
€490,000
Plot of land in Lapmezciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
Rooms 65
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 2/2
€500,000
Plot of land in Engures novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Engures novads, Latvia
We offer exclusive real estate for sale in an elite area of Latvia among fishermen in the vi…
€880,000
