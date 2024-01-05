Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Babites novads, Latvia

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land 1037 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. It is also possible to purchase a neighborin…
€88,145
Leave a request
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land 805 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. It is also possible to purchase a neighboring…
€68,425
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gatciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Gatciems, Latvia
Area 133 000 m²
Land for sale near the Lielupe. It is possible to build a village, a horse stables, a golf c…
€332,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gatciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Gatciems, Latvia
Territory - public transport, near to the river, closed territory, entrance with heavy trans…
€62,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gatciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Gatciems, Latvia
Area 250 000 m²
Investment project is sold. The property consists of two parcels, the total area of 25,44 ha…
€1,39M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pinki, Latvia
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
We offer for sale a unique land plot in Lielupe - in one of the most elite areas of the reso…
€840,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
For sale a unique plot for construction, with a lake, near Lake Bozu, the elite village of T…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land for sale Vijas,Skārduciems - Land area 31600m2 Permitted uses of the land…
€537,200
Leave a request
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land for village construction for sale. It is located 600 m from Lake Babīte. The total ar…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Babites novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
We sell a beautiful fate of the earth - 1 hectare, with our lake. There is a house on the gr…
€370,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Large land plot for investment and development. The land plot at this moment is also availab…
€1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€44,352
Leave a request
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Beautiful property next to Babīte lake, near Spuņciems (Babīte parish, Mārupe county). In Sp…
€199,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land 801 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. Approved construction project with a building…
€67,990
Leave a request
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land 1842 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. It is possible to quickly divide the plot in…
€156,570
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€39,584
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€48,750
Leave a request
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Good land plot of 8, 6 ha close to Riga, in a quite and calm environment, suitable for a sma…
€139,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Babites novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
Area 7 032 m²
We offer for sale a land plot on Karla Ulmanya gatwe Street. Area of the plot: 7032 m2; Maxi…
€780,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
And properti of located of in of Babite of municipaliti of close of Riga of and of Jurmala. …
€370,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Babites novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
Land is sold on the very shore of Lake Kishezers from the side of Rigi.- It is possible to b…
€1,48M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Babites novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
Land sold on the very shore of Lake Kishezers from the side of Rigi.- It is possible to buil…
€972,106
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land in Babite district, Egluciems for sale. The town is located in just 22 km from …
€622,000
Leave a request
