Lands for sale in Babites novads, Latvia

Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land 1037 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. It is also possible to purchase a neighborin…
€88,145
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land 805 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. It is also possible to purchase a neighboring…
€68,425
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gatciems, Latvia
133 000 m²
Land for sale near the Lielupe. It is possible to build a village, a horse stables, a golf c…
€332,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gatciems, Latvia
Territory - public transport, near to the river, closed territory, entrance with heavy trans…
€62,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gatciems, Latvia
250 000 m²
Investment project is sold. The property consists of two parcels, the total area of 25,44 ha…
€1,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
We offer for sale a unique land plot in Lielupe - in one of the most elite areas of the reso…
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
For sale a unique plot for construction, with a lake, near Lake Bozu, the elite village of T…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land for sale Vijas,Skārduciems - Land area 31600m2 Permitted uses of the land…
€537,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land for village construction for sale. It is located 600 m from Lake Babīte. The total ar…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
We sell a beautiful fate of the earth - 1 hectare, with our lake. There is a house on the gr…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Large land plot for investment and development. The land plot at this moment is also availab…
€1,46M
Recommend
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€44,352
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Beautiful property next to Babīte lake, near Spuņciems (Babīte parish, Mārupe county). In Sp…
€199,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land 801 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. Approved construction project with a building…
€67,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Land 1842 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. It is possible to quickly divide the plot in…
€156,570
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€39,584
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€48,750
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Good land plot of 8, 6 ha close to Riga, in a quite and calm environment, suitable for a sma…
€139,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
7 032 m²
We offer for sale a land plot on Karla Ulmanya gatwe Street. Area of the plot: 7032 m2; Maxi…
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
And properti of located of in of Babite of municipaliti of close of Riga of and of Jurmala. …
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
Land is sold on the very shore of Lake Kishezers from the side of Rigi.- It is possible to b…
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
Land sold on the very shore of Lake Kishezers from the side of Rigi.- It is possible to buil…
€972,106
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land in Babite district, Egluciems for sale. The town is located in just 22 km from …
€622,000
Recommend
Leave a request
