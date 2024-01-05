Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Babites novads, Latvia

3 properties total found
Commercial in Spunciems, Latvia
Commercial
Spunciems, Latvia
Area 330 m²
Territory - a number of public transport, access to freight transport. Home and extras at ho…
€80,000
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Babites novads, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Babites novads, Latvia
Plot of land for commercial development. The total area of the plot is 7441 m2. Building…
€640,000
Office in Babites novads, Latvia
Office
Babites novads, Latvia
Area 1 358 m²
Floor 1/1
The premises are isolated as aisles have a separate entrance, the premises are conveniently …
€850,000
