UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Land
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Lands for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Clear all
97 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€5,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urban site with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous residential …
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing! The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing! The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urban site with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous residential …
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 800 m²
For sale is an urbanized plot in the beautiful place of Donja Lastva in Tivat, which has the…
€2,35M
Recommend
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
330 m²
Urbanized plot of 330m2 for sale in Krasisi, Municipality of Tivat. There is a beautiful vie…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
1 710 m²
For sale is a beautiful plot with a fantastic position in the town of Krasici (Tivat), which…
€472,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Land for sale in Krasici of 12,562m2. It is separated from the coast only by the main road. …
€2,64M
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot of 608m2 with conceptual design is for sale in Tivat. The plot is located in a quiet…
€175,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
608m2 plot of land for sale in Tivat (Mrčevac) The plot is located in a quiet, green part o…
€175,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot of 996 m2 with a conceptual project is for sale in Tivat. The plot is located in a q…
€239,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot for sale in Tivat, located only 1 km from the exclusive Porto Montenegro complex. Th…
€550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing! The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
ID 693 Urban site for sale in Tivat, Kavach village Land area 406 m2 Technical conditions …
€65,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urban site with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous residential …
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogisici, Montenegro
325 m²
A land plot for construction in the stunning location of Bogišići on the Lushtica Peninsula.…
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
279 m²
Hot offer! Urban site 50 meters from the sea. It is allowed to build two-storey building wit…
€115,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 074 m²
A plot of 1024 m2 for sale with an ideological project in Tivat, Mrchevac district. The …
€245,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
608 m²
Land for sale in the Mrchevac area, the city of Tivat. A plot of 608 m2 is for sale wit…
€175,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
507 m²
Land for sale in the village of Krasichi on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. Urban plot of 507 m2 wi…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Description Tivat Riviera, Krasichi district. Land for elite construction The distance to th…
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9130Plot 2500 sq.mLocated in Tivat, the Perth market area. There are …
€675,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9131For sale plot with a house in Tivat 530 sq.mHave your own garden a…
€330,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9189Plot 2000 sq.mOn site water and electricityHalf of the old house a…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
80 m²
Object code - 1.28.15.9326Plot in Tivat, Brda district 1800 m2. House 80m2 Two floors, your …
€540,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9566Large urbanized area in Tivat Site Features: - plot area 2250m2 - …
€495,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9697Offered for sale land with the house of Maginot (Tivat)1373.2 m2Th…
€890,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.11112Land for sale in Kavach. 8000 m2 Species land. Sea, mountains. Y…
€560,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
We offer for sale an investment plot with a building permit for a small apartment building. …
€375,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL