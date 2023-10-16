Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

97 properties total found
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€5,00M
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing!   The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 800 m²
For sale is an urbanized plot in the beautiful place of Donja Lastva in Tivat, which has the…
€2,35M
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 330 m²
Urbanized plot of 330m2 for sale in Krasisi, Municipality of Tivat. There is a beautiful vie…
€90,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 1 710 m²
For sale is a beautiful plot with a fantastic position in the town of Krasici (Tivat), which…
€472,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Land for sale in Krasici of 12,562m2. It is separated from the coast only by the main road. …
€2,64M
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot of 996 m2 with a conceptual project is for sale in Tivat. The plot is located in a q…
€239,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot for sale in Tivat, located only 1 km from the exclusive Porto Montenegro complex. Th…
€550,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
ID 693 Urban site for sale in Tivat, Kavach village Land area 406 m2 Technical conditions …
€65,000
Plot of land in Bogisici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bogisici, Montenegro
Area 325 m²
A land plot for construction in the stunning location of Bogišići on the Lushtica Peninsula.…
€125,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 279 m²
Hot offer! Urban site 50 meters from the sea. It is allowed to build two-storey building wit…
€115,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 074 m²
A plot of 1024 m2 for sale with an ideological project in Tivat, Mrchevac district. The …
€245,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 608 m²
Land for sale in the Mrchevac area, the city of Tivat. A plot of 608 m2 is for sale wit…
€175,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 507 m²
Land for sale in the village of Krasichi on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. Urban plot of 507 m2 wi…
€100,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Description Tivat Riviera, Krasichi district. Land for elite construction The distance to th…
€110,000
Plot of land in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9130Plot 2500 sq.mLocated in Tivat, the Perth market area.  There are …
€675,000
Plot of land in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9131For sale plot with a house in Tivat 530 sq.mHave your own garden a…
€330,000
Plot of land in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9189Plot 2000 sq.mOn site water and electricityHalf of the old house a…
€400,000
Plot of land in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Area 80 m²
Object code - 1.28.15.9326Plot in Tivat, Brda district 1800 m2. House 80m2 Two floors, your …
€540,000
Plot of land in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9566Large urbanized area in Tivat Site Features: - plot area 2250m2 - …
€495,000
Plot of land in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.9697Offered for sale land with the house of Maginot (Tivat)1373.2 m2Th…
€890,000
Plot of land in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Object code - 1.28.15.11112Land for sale in Kavach.  8000 m2 Species land. Sea, mountains. Y…
€560,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
We offer for sale an investment plot with a building permit for a small apartment building. …
€375,000
