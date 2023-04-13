Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Lands for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Komarno, Montenegro
€ 27,000
The plot is located halfway between Virpazar and Rijeka Crnojevica, Cukovici village Area …
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
4 009 m²
€ 1,263,000
Large plot on the main road Location: Bar This large plot has a layout for industrial / comm…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 145,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
72 901 m²
€ 538,000
Plot of land
Sustas, Montenegro
11 813 m²
Price on request
The plot is located in an excellent location on the first line to the sea in the small fishi…
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 965,000
Object code - 1.26.15.11237Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 3860m2Type o…
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 270,000
Plot of land
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 40,000
Urbanized plot in Dobra Voda, Bar The area of the land plot is 793m2. It's located in the…
Plot of land
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 126,500
Urbanized spacious plot with stunning views in Dobra Voda, Bar The area of the land plot is…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Land for sale in Budva, Babin Do district. The total area of the plot is 552 m2. It houses …
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
3 160 m²
€ 160,000
Olive grove for sale with 30 olive trees near Bara, in the village of Bartula, an area with …
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 700,000
Plots for sale. The total area of the plots is 2550 square meters. They can be sold both ind…
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
€ 655,000
Three land plots are offered for sale for the construction of a house or a small hotel with …
Plot of land
canj, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 640,000
For sale plot of 1098 m2 in one of the districts of the city of Bar – Chan. The site is lo…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 60,000
Plots of land in Ubli, Cetinje - consists of 18 land plots (parcels) with a total area of …
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
9 144 m²
€ 320,000
Two sections on opposite sides of the local road. Trees, meadows and stone. A very quiet pla…
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
447 m²
€ 525,000
Plot in an exclusive place on the first line from the sea in Utiye. The building is 48m2 on …
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
2 301 m²
€ 525,000
An interesting offer for the construction of a complex or separate villas / houses. Located …
Plot of land
Sustas, Montenegro
2 940 m²
€ 882,000
The plot is located on an excellent location in Reževići below the main road. Thanks to the …
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€ 75,000
Spacious plot with sea view in Susanj, Bar The land is located 1500 meters from the sea. Ac…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
17 865 m²
€ 535,950
Участок земли в окрестностях курортного центра Будвы с красивым видом на море. Площадь 1786…
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
50 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
4 600 m²
€ 1,610,000
Plot of land
Bar Municipality, Montenegro
4 880 m²
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
6 699 m²
€ 736,890
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€ 415,000
Plot of land
Bar Municipality, Montenegro
1 900 m²
€ 930,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
7 845 m²
€ 340,000
