Add property
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Lithuania
Panevezys County
Lands for sale in Panevezys County, Lithuania
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Lepsiai, Lithuania
€ 9,900
SELLING 10.49 ARS LIVING LAST DEPARTS, STETIC, DIDN'T G. SKLYPO FORMA – KVADRAT. SECTION POB…
Plot of land
Pavieseciai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
SELLOW OF 10 ARA HOME IN THE WINE, VICTORIAL G., IN THE CANEVIEW. RAMI, PRIVACY TO SAFE ENVI…
Plot of land
Liudyne, Lithuania
€ 3,500
FOOT PLACE FOR YOUR BUSINESS, COUNTRY ROAD PANVE - RAGUVA FOR SALE 17 A. SCULES OF AGRICULTU…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 67,000
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 6.61 ARS HOME WITH HOME (NUGRIOVE OR RECONSTRUCTION ) K. DONELIČI G.…
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€ 56,000
SELLING OF THE COMMERCIAL LAST OF 5,84 ARS WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 9,500
A 6.43 a home estate plot is sold in the city of Pannec, Knit. Great place for building a ho…
Plot of land
Velzys, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLOWS FOR LIVING HOME STATES FOR THE MAPER G, PROPOSAL K., 8 KM IKI PANEVENTION. DEPARATIO…
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
€ 35,000
SELLOW SECTION IN THE GIRAIT G.5, STANGESTIVES, IN THE PROPERTY OF THE CANEVIEW IN THE NEW B…
Plot of land
Seskai, Lithuania
€ 9,120
WAIT NEWS, NORTH STATES NEW HOME!!! LIKO LAST SKLYP IN ALL KVARTAL! Home estate plot for sal…
Plot of land
Daukniunai, Lithuania
€ 17,250
3 plots of land for sale in the Beast, in the Beasts, in the Panegas. Beans – a green suburb…
Plot of land
Pumpenai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
1.45 ha for sale. agricultural plot of land on the Baltic road g. In the purse. Very good pl…
Plot of land
Valantiskis, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Plot of land
Gasparai, Lithuania
€ 53,000
Plot of land
Voveryne, Lithuania
€ 59,000
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Plot of land
Silagalys, Lithuania
€ 425,000
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 71,500
A summary of the central part of the Panchase headquarters, the NEMUN and the Danes in the d…
Plot of land
Sukniskis, Lithuania
€ 42,000
2.88 ha agricultural plot with the Lavarns Coast in the village of Sukniškis, in the Panevas…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 45,000
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 8.76 ARS HOME WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE G.13…
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land
Aukstupenai, Lithuania
€ 8,600
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
€ 14,300
Real estate land for sale in Durpyno, Pažer I, Panegas r. sav. The purpose of the land is to…
Plot of land
Paliuniskis, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Two commercial parcels for sale in Palitum, near the road Panegasp – Peak, 6 km. from Panega…
Plot of land
Karsakiskis, Lithuania
€ 48,000
SECTION OF SELECTION 4,0376 HA, WHERE A PURPOSE 45,24 ARO HOME MANAGEMENT AND 3,5852 HA MAPH…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Home estate plot for sale with communications Wallie g. In the pineapple. Access from Tilvy …
Plot of land
Plukiai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
SECTION OF SIGNIFICATION FOR THE RUNDS G. 36, IN THE NORTH FESTOR OF THE PANEVENTION, IN THE…
Plot of land
Plukiai, Lithuania
€ 80,500
SALES 6 COMMERCIAL PERMANENT PERMANENT PERMANENT PURSUANT, EXISTED IN THE BREATY OF GATES AN…
Plot of land
Vyciai, Lithuania
€ 7,900
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENTS FROM 6.86 ARO IKI 13.7 ARO. Access from the Devil Road bey…
Plot of land
Stetiskiai, Lithuania
€ 12,500
6.71 ARO AND 7.63 ARO HOME MANAGEMENTS STEPS R. JONAPHY G., IN THE CANEVIEW. RAMI, PRIVACY T…
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€ 29,000
FOR SALE 8.04 ARO HOUSE MANAGER SCRAPTER IN PRESSURE G., PANEVE . RAMI, SINCE, PRIVACY TO PR…
