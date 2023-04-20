Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Klaipeda County
Klaipėda City Municipality
Lands for sale in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 59,000
SELLOW LAND SKLYP IN THE GARDTH CLASS OF THE MARKET, IN THE MACHINERY OF LIVING HOME. Great …
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 190,000
OFFER FOR NT EXECUTIONS !!! For sale 29-apartment quarter KLAUSMYLISH V.S., DRAW districts.…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 30,000
VERTAS ATTENTION SKLYP! REAL MARKET PRICE. A COMMERCIAL LAST DEPEND OF THE COMMERCIAL CHOICE…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 42,000
IN THE CLASS, APPLICATION PR, SELLOW WITH STATINIA BASIC INFORMATION: Address: Peace Pr. 15…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 42,000
IN THE CLASS, APPLICATION PR, SELLOW WITH STATINIA BASIC INFORMATION: Address: Peace Pr. 15…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 55,000
THE MINISE OF MINISL, Klaipeda. 1,4965 ha of agricultural SKLYP ----------------------------…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 250,000
SELLOW MASIVE (63 plots - 8 ha area) LIV. HOME STATES Klaipeda areas, Price - 250,000 Eur. -…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 119,500
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 148,000
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 148,000
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 44,700
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 27,200
SELLOW OF HA AGRICULTURAL LAST LABELS IN LABELS, CLAIRING R. ==========<1><1G>&…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 75,000
SELLOW OF HA 3,7412 AGRICULTURAL LAST LELS K., CLAIRING R. ==========<1><1G><…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 423,500
Plot for sale for the construction of low-rise residential houses in the Holy Molo st. There…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 1,313,370
Commercial plot for sale in the industrial and storage area with warehouse project and const…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 480,000
SELLOWS FOR SALE MULTIPLE (10-15 high) STATES: The plot consists of 2 plots (12.08a. and 14.…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 142,000
LAND INVESTMENT IN THE LETTER OF THE HIGH IN THE HOUSE, INVESTIC MASSIVE FOR MASSIVIDUAL HOU…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 30,000
A 9.6-acre parcel owned in the Klaipeda area in the town of Trušel is sold. The plot is sold…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 80,000
A 50-acre parcel of land is sold at a convenient, visible and large moving site with a desti…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 423,500
Plot for sale for the construction of a small country residential house in the Holy Molo g. …
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 600,000
A plot of 100 acres of land is sold in a convenient, visible, large movement site, the purpo…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 32,000
An agricultural plot is sold in a strategically comfortable location at Klaipeda district, G…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 150,000
THE SALE OF A PARCEL OF 43,16 ARES FOR COMMERCIAL, WAREHOUSING NEARBY, ERMITAGE. " ENTRY FRO…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 345,000
The old Klaipeda slaughterhouse is protected by the Department of the Protection of Cultural…
