Latvia
Vidzeme
Riga
Lands for sale in Riga, Latvia
67 properties total found
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 1,400,000
Land plot on the riverside for a new apartment building, office building or any other projec…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 900,000
We offer to purchase an excellent land area of 1260 m2 for the construction of a new project…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 650,000
The site is located in one of the most central parts of the city of Riga, in the historical …
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 3,600,000
Land for sale with a project for the construction of the complex. The project was approve…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 2,500,000
Land for sale with a project for the construction of the complex. The project was approve…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 45,264
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 46,992
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 48,128
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 52,593
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 34,512
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 280,000
The owner is selling a plot of land for the construction of a multi-storey building in the c…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 800,000
Land for the construction of a residential facility in the area of Brasa. The land is alr…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 218,225
Development land for sale in the new project Mezaparka Residences. The real estate develo…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 176,320
Development land for sale in the new project Mezaparka Residences. The real estate develo…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 4,700,000
Peitavas corner with several property development scenarios for Peitavas Quarter 9/11, Kalēj…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 440,000
A plot of land with an old building is for sale, a demolition project has been agreed. E…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 175,000
Good location land plot. Situated close to central market, bus station, universities and apa…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 300,000
A plot of land of 950 m2 is sold in the dune area. All city communications - gas, electricit…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 550,000
Land for sale in a prestigious area, the first line from the sea.Nearby tennis courts, mari…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 320,000
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 160,000
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
2 905 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for sale between Ernest Birzniek-Upish and Sutackles streets, near Dzirnavu Street. The…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
7 415 m²
€ 120,000
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
17 835 m²
€ 445,875
We offer for sale a land plot of 17835 square meters.m, on the shores of Lake Kishezers. The…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 425,950
A unique offer! We sell a plot of land of the correct shape in the dune zone.The site is com…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 430,850
A unique offer! We sell a plot of land of the correct shape in the dune zone. The plot is co…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 3,900,000
Real estate with the area of 29,169.00 m2 in Brivibas gatve in Riga, localized nearby FEV is…
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
2 838 m²
€ 795,000
Maximum building height: up to 8 floors (24 m) Development density: 60% built-up intensity: …
