Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Baranya
Pecsi jaras
Lands for sale in Pecs, Hungary
62 properties total found
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
666 m²
€ 90,615
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 114 m²
€ 59,238
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 507 m²
€ 13,498
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
822 m²
€ 3,922
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
721 m²
€ 24,074
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
647 m²
€ 39,222
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 161 m²
€ 14,607
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
840 m²
€ 8,088
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 615 m²
€ 13,525
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
895 m²
€ 59,509
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 007 m²
€ 7,844
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
233 m²
€ 94,673
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 700 m²
€ 94,673
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
754 m²
€ 5,139
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 443 m²
€ 20,828
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 906 m²
€ 12,172
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 966 m²
€ 40,303
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
964 m²
€ 324,592
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 173 m²
€ 5,112
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
997 m²
€ 25,697
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
802 m²
€ 23,533
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 442 m²
€ 53,828
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 124 m²
€ 94,402
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 223 m²
€ 28,402
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 687 m²
€ 17,312
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 198 m²
€ 37,599
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 700 m²
€ 27,049
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
817 m²
€ 53,828
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 215 m²
€ 18,935
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 151 m²
€ 48,662
