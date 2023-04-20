Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Keszthelyi jaras

Lands for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

80 properties total found
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
4 536 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
1 930 m²
€ 210,861
Plot of land in Alsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
1 814 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
882 m²
€ 48,823
Plot of land in Varvoelgy, Hungary
Plot of land
Varvoelgy, Hungary
6 363 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 551 m²
€ 56,740
Plot of land in Heviz, Hungary
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
1 811 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land in Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
761 m²
€ 80,373
Plot of land in Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
1 907 m²
€ 39,560
Plot of land in Dioskal, Hungary
Plot of land
Dioskal, Hungary
1 699 m²
€ 10,424
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
710 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land in Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
1 308 m²
€ 73,894
Plot of land in Heviz, Hungary
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
2 202 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
607 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Zalaapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
2 654 m²
€ 6,202
Plot of land in Zalaapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
1 719 m²
€ 6,202
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
1 164 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 164 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
900 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land in Heviz, Hungary
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
3 655 m²
€ 9,210
Plot of land in Heviz, Hungary
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
2 171 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land in Zalaapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
2 218 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land in Varvoelgy, Hungary
Plot of land
Varvoelgy, Hungary
1 868 m²
€ 13,987
Plot of land in Zalaapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 527,813
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 bath 5 300 m²
€ 110,577
Plot of land in Zalaapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land in Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
980 m²
€ 118,758
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
1 010 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
2 515 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
2 154 m²
€ 31,405
