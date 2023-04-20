Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Zala
Keszthelyi jaras
Lands for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary
80 properties total found
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
4 536 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
1 930 m²
€ 210,861
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
1 814 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
882 m²
€ 48,823
Plot of land
Varvoelgy, Hungary
6 363 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 551 m²
€ 56,740
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
1 811 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
761 m²
€ 80,373
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
1 907 m²
€ 39,560
Plot of land
Dioskal, Hungary
1 699 m²
€ 10,424
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
710 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
1 308 m²
€ 73,894
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
2 202 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
607 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
2 654 m²
€ 6,202
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
1 719 m²
€ 6,202
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
1 164 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 164 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
900 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
3 655 m²
€ 9,210
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
2 171 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
2 218 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land
Varvoelgy, Hungary
1 868 m²
€ 13,987
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 527,813
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 bath
5 300 m²
€ 110,577
Plot of land
Zalaapati, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
980 m²
€ 118,758
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
1 010 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
2 515 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
2 154 m²
€ 31,405
