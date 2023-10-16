Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Land
  3. Hungary
  4. Baranya

Lands for sale in Baranya, Hungary

168 properties total found
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€11,572
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 040 m²
€9,772
Plot of land in Orfu, Hungary
Plot of land
Orfu, Hungary
Area 3 864 m²
€24,430
Plot of land in Nagykozar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykozar, Hungary
Area 997 m²
€14,118
Plot of land in Bicserd, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
Area 1 740 m²
€23,658
Plot of land in Bogad, Hungary
Plot of land
Bogad, Hungary
Area 2 166 m²
€15,429
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 024 m²
€110,578
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 050 m²
€73,290
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 7 000 m²
€231,184
Plot of land in Hosszuheteny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
Area 1 263 m²
€23,118
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 600 m²
€32,119
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 094 m²
€21,858
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 025 m²
€42,546
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 109 m²
€21,858
Plot of land in Palkonya, Hungary
Plot of land
Palkonya, Hungary
Area 1 067 m²
€14,182
Plot of land in Siklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€71,747
Plot of land in Keszue, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszue, Hungary
Area 1 039 m²
€12,832
Plot of land in Goercsoeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Goercsoeny, Hungary
Area 774 m²
€5,117
Plot of land in Pecsvarad, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Area 1 343 m²
€10,029
Plot of land in Szalanta, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalanta, Hungary
Area 1 221 m²
€10,029
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Area 1 600 m²
€15,429
Plot of land in Mohacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Mohacs, Hungary
Area 1 572 m²
€28,287
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€7,715
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€30,942
Plot of land in Pecsvarad, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Area 5 383 m²
€21,858
Plot of land in Siklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€89,748
Plot of land in Siklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€128,321
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€20,315
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 801 m²
€7,715
Plot of land in Bogad, Hungary
Plot of land
Bogad, Hungary
Area 2 400 m²
€7,710
