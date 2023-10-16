UAE
Realting.com
Land
Hungary
Baranya
Lands for sale in Baranya, Hungary
168 properties total found
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€11,572
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 040 m²
€9,772
Recommend
Plot of land
Orfu, Hungary
3 864 m²
€24,430
Recommend
Plot of land
Nagykozar, Hungary
997 m²
€14,118
Recommend
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
1 740 m²
€23,658
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogad, Hungary
2 166 m²
€15,429
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 024 m²
€110,578
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 050 m²
€73,290
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 000 m²
€231,184
Recommend
Plot of land
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
1 263 m²
€23,118
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 600 m²
€32,119
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 094 m²
€21,858
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 025 m²
€42,546
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 109 m²
€21,858
Recommend
Plot of land
Palkonya, Hungary
1 067 m²
€14,182
Recommend
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
20 000 m²
€71,747
Recommend
Plot of land
Keszue, Hungary
1 039 m²
€12,832
Recommend
Plot of land
Goercsoeny, Hungary
774 m²
€5,117
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsvarad, Hungary
1 343 m²
€10,029
Recommend
Plot of land
Szalanta, Hungary
1 221 m²
€10,029
Recommend
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 600 m²
€15,429
Recommend
Plot of land
Mohacs, Hungary
1 572 m²
€28,287
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€7,715
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€30,942
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsvarad, Hungary
5 383 m²
€21,858
Recommend
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
20 000 m²
€89,748
Recommend
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
40 000 m²
€128,321
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 649 m²
€20,315
Recommend
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 801 m²
€7,715
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogad, Hungary
2 400 m²
€7,710
Recommend
Search using the map
