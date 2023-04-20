Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj

Lands for sale in Jihocesky kraj, Czech Republic

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Usilne, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Usilne, Czech Republic
€ 405,221
Plot of land in Olesnice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Olesnice, Czech Republic
€ 63,623
Plot of land in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
€ 226,309
Plot of land in Mazelov, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Mazelov, Czech Republic
€ 72,163
Plot of land in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
€ 106,323
Plot of land in Hury, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hury, Czech Republic
€ 234,849
Plot of land in Hlinsko, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hlinsko, Czech Republic
€ 2,128,595
Plot of land in Vrato, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Vrato, Czech Republic
€ 117,467
Plot of land in Klikov, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Klikov, Czech Republic
Price on request
Plot of land in cicenice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
cicenice, Czech Republic
€ 21,307
Plot of land in Hurka, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hurka, Czech Republic
€ 448,348
Plot of land in Husinec, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Husinec, Czech Republic
Price on request
Plot of land in Majdalena, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Majdalena, Czech Republic
€ 498,094
Plot of land in Tabor, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Tabor, Czech Republic
€ 422,728
Realting.com
Go