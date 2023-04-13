Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Czech Republic

Lands for sale in Czech Republic

19 properties total found
Plot of landin Usilne, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Usilne, Czech Republic
€ 406,562
Plot of landin Olesnice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Olesnice, Czech Republic
€ 63,833
Plot of landin okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
€ 244,194
Plot of landin okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
€ 106,674
Plot of landin Mazelov, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Mazelov, Czech Republic
€ 72,401
Plot of landin Hury, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hury, Czech Republic
€ 235,626
Plot of landin Hlinsko, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hlinsko, Czech Republic
€ 2,135,636
Plot of landin Vrato, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Vrato, Czech Republic
€ 117,856
Plot of landin Klikov, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Klikov, Czech Republic
Price on request
Plot of landin cicenice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
cicenice, Czech Republic
€ 21,378
Plot of landin Hurka, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hurka, Czech Republic
€ 449,831
Plot of landin Husinec, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Husinec, Czech Republic
Price on request
Plot of landin Majdalena, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Majdalena, Czech Republic
€ 499,741
Plot of landin Tabor, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Tabor, Czech Republic
€ 424,127
Plot of landin Liben, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Liben, Czech Republic
€ 227,015
Plot of landin Prague, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Prague, Czech Republic
1 703 m²
€ 661,308
Apartment 1 + 1 34 m² in the center of Most. 4th floor of the panel house. House and apartme…
Plot of landin Prague, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 179,088
Site of 520 m ² — Prague 5 and Radotin Site 26 on 26 square meters Communications are…
Plot of landin Prague, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 251,472
The site of 486 m ² near Prague 9 and to Satalitsa for construction of the house. All netwo…
Plot of landin Prague, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 233,220
Section of 436 m ² near Prague 9 — To Chakovitsa All communications are brought to se…

About the Czech Republic

Being a landlocked country in Central Europe its borders with many countries including Germany, Slovakia, Austria, and Poland. It has diverse topographical features ranging from hills, mountains, lakes, plains, and much more. With the European Social Model, universal healthcare, and tuition-free education, the Czech Republic is a highly developed nation with a stable economy. With a high-income economy, the country offers a high standard of living thus attracting many tourists and visitors both for short term and long term stays.

What makes it unique?

The capital city of Prague is one of the most highly visited places in the whole of Europe. Combined with other popular destinations like Brno, Karlštejn Castle, Kutná Hora, among others, the Czech Republic is one of the most highly visited travel destinations in the world. Apart from being home to 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites, the country also attracts a lot of adventure seekers and enthusiasts. From hiking, skiing, trekking, camping, there are a number of things to do during your stay in the Czech Republic.

Buying Czech property

Investing in real estate is always a stressful ordeal due to the high costs involved. Though there are a few restrictions and guidelines that you need to adhere to while investing in the Czech Republic, it still holds a lot of potential for growth and development. With a stable real estate market and constantly improving infrastructure, your investment in real estate in the country is bound to be a safe bet. There are many reliable real estate agents who can help you get your hands on hundreds of amazing properties around the country. Additionally, compared to other developed countries and cities, the cost of buying a good property in the Czech Republic is much lower.

