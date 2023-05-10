Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Istria County
Lands for sale in Istria County, Croatia
32 properties total found
Plot of land
Medulin, Croatia
€ 420
Plot of land
Fazana, Croatia
€ 75,000
Plot of land
Rabac, Croatia
€ 170,000
Plot of land
Rovinj, Croatia
18 940 m²
€ 1,287,920
Plot of land
Potpican, Croatia
2 911 m²
€ 58,220
Plot of land
Potpican, Croatia
7 017 m²
€ 140,340
Plot of land
Medulin, Croatia
€ 390
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
€ 230
Plot of land
Kadumi, Croatia
5
2
550 m²
€ 1,430,000
Plot of land
Istria County, Croatia
€ 190
Plot of land
Kanfanar, Croatia
€ 790,000
Plot of land
Vodnjan, Croatia
€ 792,000
Plot of land
Motovun, Croatia
€ 349,000
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
€ 855,000
Plot of land
Fazana, Croatia
€ 920,000
Plot of land
Marcana, Croatia
€ 1,252,000
Plot of land
Rovinj, Croatia
€ 126,000
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
€ 425,000
Plot of land
Labin, Croatia
€ 513,000
Plot of land
Labin, Croatia
€ 378,000
Plot of land
Svetvincenat, Croatia
8 149 m²
€ 407,450
Plot of land
Kanfanar, Croatia
2 829 m²
€ 500,000
Plot of land
Kavran, Croatia
455 m²
€ 54,600
Plot of land
Svetvincenat, Croatia
3 125 m²
€ 156,000
Plot of land
Bale, Croatia
100 000 m²
€ 8,000,000
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
70 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
Plot of land
Premantura, Croatia
102 000 m²
€ 20,400,000
Plot of land
Sisan, Croatia
16 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
8 418 m²
€ 1,161,684
Plot of land
Fazana, Croatia
5 134 m²
€ 821,440
