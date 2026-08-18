Penthouses for sale in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

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Penthouses in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casalgrande, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casalgrande, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/7
We offer for sale a stylish and fully renovated penthouse of 47 square meters in the center …
$244,589
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