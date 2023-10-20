  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage

Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,975
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33590
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
rent, apartment 5 rooms Kineret 2, in a low building of 4 floors with only 2 apartments per floor. Includes a mamad (safe room), a balcony and of course an elevator. Spacious apartment, very bright, with magnificent views. Ideal location: 1 minute walk from Yod Alef shopping centre and 3 minutes walk from the sea. Immediate entry. Unfurnished.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Netanya, Israel
from
$749,265
Residential quarter Tres rare vrai grand jardin de 220 m2 en en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,78M
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$14,42M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
You are viewing
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,975
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$561,165
Stop Case: 4 room apartment in Ashdod has an unbeatable price. In the heart of the "Dalet" district, building with elevator, close to everything... Already rented to 4200 shekels ( profitability 3.75%). All around there are buildings that have been renovated in "Tama 38": addition of a terra…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,195
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
For sale: Duplex with private roof – Ben Yehuda / Arlozorov ✨ In a renovated building with elevator ???? 5th Floor Unique duplex, 3 rooms including a secure bedroom (Mamad) Approximately 100 m2 living space + private roof of about 40 m2 ???? ???? First level: Spacious living room Kitchen …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications