  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa

Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,51M
;
14
ID: 33413
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

This property in Old Jaffa offers a remarkable opportunity for both residential and commercial use. Located in the immediate vicinity of notable attractions such as art galleries, shops, cafes, restaurants, the historic port of Jaffa, the seaside and the lively flea market, it offers an unparalleled setting to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the region. This studio/apartments building is a private property, offering great flexibility of use. It can be converted into a private residence with the possibility of designing an open space with an impressive ceiling height of about 7 meters. Alternatively, it is perfectly suited for commercial use, such as short term rentals via platforms such as Airbnb. Extending on about 152 m2, the property comprises six fully equipped units. Each unit is furnished and includes a kitchenette and a private bathroom, ready to be occupied immediately. This versatile property represents a prime investment opportunity in one of Old Jaffa's most popular locations. For more details or to arrange a visit to this property, please contact us.

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

