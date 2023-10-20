Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
This property in Old Jaffa offers a remarkable opportunity for both residential and commercial use. Located in the immediate vicinity of notable attractions such as art galleries, shops, cafes, restaurants, the historic port of Jaffa, the seaside and the lively flea market, it offers an unparalleled setting to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the region.
This studio/apartments building is a private property, offering great flexibility of use. It can be converted into a private residence with the possibility of designing an open space with an impressive ceiling height of about 7 meters. Alternatively, it is perfectly suited for commercial use, such as short term rentals via platforms such as Airbnb.
Extending on about 152 m2, the property comprises six fully equipped units. Each unit is furnished and includes a kitchenette and a private bathroom, ready to be occupied immediately. This versatile property represents a prime investment opportunity in one of Old Jaffa's most popular locations.
For more details or to arrange a visit to this property, please contact us.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return