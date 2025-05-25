Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Kfar Yona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kfar Yona, Israel

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room apartment in Kfar Yona, Israel
5 room apartment
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
SUPERBE APARTMENT RECENT AND INVESTI, WITH MAGNIFIC VIEWED ON A JARDIN OF 23 HECTARS TO BE A…
$800,565
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Kfar Yona, Israel
5 room apartment
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
KFAR YONA QUARTIER YAFE NOF - FOR SALE - 5 PARTS SUBBLIM AND SPACE APPARATUS OF 5 PARTS 25 …
$884,835
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kfar Yona, Israel
4 room apartment
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
KFAR YONA - FOR SALE - SARONA QUARTIER HIGH APARTMENT RECENT. IN SMALL BREAKDOWN OF 8 STAGE…
$702,250
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Kfar Yona, Israel
5 room apartment
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
REZ DE JARDIN DE 5 PIECES RECENT FACE TO THE FABULOUS PARQ DE SARONA. 125 M2 HABITABLE + 113…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go