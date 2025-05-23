Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Jerusalem Subdistrict, Israel

Duplex 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Central and quiet location with a view of the promenade Bright 4-room duplex near Emek refai…
$1,03M
Duplex 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Duplex penthouse 280 m² + 30 m² balcony, 5th floor out of 5, 2 bathrooms, elevator, air cond…
$4,78M
Duplex 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
duplex, Arab house, ground floor, 4.5 pcs, 98m2 (70m2 taboo) large private garden of 140m2, …
$1,26M
Properties features in Jerusalem Subdistrict, Israel

