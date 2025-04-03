Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Beer Sheva, Israel

4 room apartment in Beer Sheva, Israel
4 room apartment
Beer Sheva, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Reference: 6632 Quartier Guimel 4 rooms 100 m2 4th floor Immediate entry
$787
per month
