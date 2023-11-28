Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zahonyi jaras, Hungary

houses
11
11 properties total found
House in Komoro, Hungary
House
Komoro, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
€4,718
3 room house in Komoro, Hungary
3 room house
Komoro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€75,330
2 room house in Tuzser, Hungary
2 room house
Tuzser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€22,251
4 room house in Zahony, Hungary
4 room house
Zahony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€77,675
3 room house in Eperjeske, Hungary
3 room house
Eperjeske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€14,487
2 room house in Eperjeske, Hungary
2 room house
Eperjeske, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€32,499
2 room house in Mandok, Hungary
2 room house
Mandok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€24,898
2 room house in Eperjeske, Hungary
2 room house
Eperjeske, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€56,087
3 room house in Komoro, Hungary
3 room house
Komoro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€40,624
3 room house in Tuzser, Hungary
3 room house
Tuzser, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
€39,509
3 room house in Tuzser, Hungary
3 room house
Tuzser, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€43,244
Properties features in Zahonyi jaras, Hungary

