Residential properties for sale in Visegrád, Hungary

houses
3
3 properties total found
3 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
3 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€178,852
per month
2 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
2 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
€121,345
per month
4 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
4 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€158,013
per month
