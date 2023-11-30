Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Veszpremi jaras

Commercial real estate in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary

Veszprem
3
4 properties total found
Commercial in Totvazsony, Hungary
Commercial
Totvazsony, Hungary
Area 546 m²
€473,057
Leave a request
Commercial in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 169 m²
Great plan and business area is located frequented part of Veszprém. This is a 2169 m2 sit…
€1,52M
Leave a request
Commercial in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€591,321
Leave a request
Commercial in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 947 m²
€391,586
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir