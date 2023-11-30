Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€174,254
2 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€97,572
3 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€112,379
4 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€198,316
1 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
1 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€56,504
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€72,273
Properties features in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

