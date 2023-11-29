Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Vecses

Residential properties for sale in Vecses, Hungary

apartments
3
houses
20
23 properties total found
House in Vecses, Hungary
House
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€65,562
Leave a request
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€865,417
Leave a request
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€246,487
Leave a request
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€246,487
Leave a request
3 room house in Vecses, Hungary
3 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€72,118
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€148,170
Leave a request
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
€1,15M
Leave a request
7 room house in Vecses, Hungary
7 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
€288,210
Leave a request
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
€183,311
Leave a request
3 room house in Vecses, Hungary
3 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€164,954
Leave a request
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€170,199
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€288,472
Leave a request
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€72,118
Leave a request
2 room house in Vecses, Hungary
2 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€109,882
Leave a request
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€254,380
Leave a request
2 room house in Vecses, Hungary
2 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€97,032
Leave a request
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€327,810
Leave a request
3 room house in Vecses, Hungary
3 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€114,078
Leave a request
9 room house in Vecses, Hungary
9 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 741 m²
€655,619
Leave a request
8 room house in Vecses, Hungary
8 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
€169,281
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir