Residential properties for sale in Vasvar, Hungary

houses
6
6 properties total found
3 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
3 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€78,874
per month
6 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
6 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
€632,842
per month
5 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
5 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€153,001
per month
2 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€48,802
per month
House in Vasvar, Hungary
House
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€50,094
per month
2 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€55,397
per month
