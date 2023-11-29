Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vasarosnamenyi jaras, Hungary

23 properties total found
4 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€43,271

2 room house in Hetefejercse, Hungary
2 room house
Hetefejercse, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€26,225

3 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€76,052

2 room house in Nagyvarsany, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyvarsany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€10,490

3 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€49,565

2 room house in Lonya, Hungary
2 room house
Lonya, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€41,697

4 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€52,450

2 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€13,112

4 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
€73,429

2 room house in Aranyosapati, Hungary
2 room house
Aranyosapati, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€17,308

2 room house in Jand, Hungary
2 room house
Jand, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€131,098

2 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
€39,862

2 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€31,470

2 room house in Gelenes, Hungary
2 room house
Gelenes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€20,718

2 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€30,158

3 room house in Matyus, Hungary
3 room house
Matyus, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€10,490

3 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€99,654

7 room house in Nagyvarsany, Hungary
7 room house
Nagyvarsany, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 278 m²
€550,720

3 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€53,761

3 room house in Kisvarsany, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€35,403

3 room house in Pusztadobos, Hungary
3 room house
Pusztadobos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€30,421

2 room house in Beregsurany, Hungary
2 room house
Beregsurany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€35,403

2 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€25,963


Properties features in Vasarosnamenyi jaras, Hungary

