  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Uello

Residential properties for sale in Uello, Hungary

houses
13
15 properties total found
3 room house in Uello, Hungary
3 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€171,610
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€202,283
3 room house in Uello, Hungary
3 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€166,586
3 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€174,254
6 room house in Uello, Hungary
6 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€205,720
3 room house in Uello, Hungary
3 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
€206,249
5 room house in Uello, Hungary
5 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€207,836
2 room house in Uello, Hungary
2 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€84,589
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€197,107
1 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
1 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€56,504
2 room house in Uello, Hungary
2 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€63,435
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
€235,045
