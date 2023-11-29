Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tolnai jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tolnai jaras, Hungary

25 properties total found
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€65,848
4 room house in Tolna, Hungary
4 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€86,489
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€94,352
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€94,295
3 room house in Facankert, Hungary
3 room house
Facankert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€47,150
2 room house in Fadd, Hungary
2 room house
Fadd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€68,482
5 room house in Tolna, Hungary
5 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€128,161
4 room house in Tolna, Hungary
4 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€117,939
4 room house in Fadd, Hungary
4 room house
Fadd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€91,469
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€56,349
2 room house in Tolna, Hungary
2 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€25,947
2 room house in Fadd, Hungary
2 room house
Fadd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€47,176
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€76,121
2 room house in Tolna, Hungary
2 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€48,728
2 room house in Tolna, Hungary
2 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€94,089
4 room house in Tolna, Hungary
4 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€104,573
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€56,873
5 room house in Tolna, Hungary
5 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€52,415
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€91,924
6 room house in Tolna, Hungary
6 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€97,192
4 room house in Tolna, Hungary
4 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€36,430
2 room house in Tolna, Hungary
2 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
€95,662
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€32,134
2 room house in Bogyiszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€23,326
3 room house in Fadd, Hungary
3 room house
Fadd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
€5,766
Leave a request

Properties features in Tolnai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
