Residential properties for sale in Tiszacsege, Hungary

houses
10
10 properties total found
9 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
9 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€155,057
2 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
€25,120
2 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€26,178
House in Tiszacsege, Hungary
House
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€39,399
3 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€79,062
2 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€18,510
2 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
€10,841
3 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 33 m²
€9,724
2 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€39,159
4 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€60,817
